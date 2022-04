SINGAPORE - An industrial building at the end of a row of car showrooms in Leng Kee Road is an unlikely place to find a promising new Chinese restaurant, but Yi Qian Private Dining is definitely one to watch.

Set up by Hong Kong chef Raymond Chong Kong Ming, general manager Michelle Chan and other partners in February, it is not home-based private dining as its name suggests, but a full-fledged Teochew and Cantonese restaurant.