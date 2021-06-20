Durian season back with rare varietals

Reduced demand in Malaysia caused by travel restrictions means previously hard-to-get Penang durians are making their way here

Mr Jonathan Tee.
KUNPO: The pulp has an orange colour and dry texture, with a mild and sweet flavour. It costs about $10 a kilogram.
LIPAN: This has pale yellow flesh with a strong flavour. It sells for about $19 a kilogram.
CAPRI: This has a very pale, almost white colour. The taste is very bitter, and the texture soft and a bit wet. It costs about $23 a kilogram.
TUPAI KING: The yellow pulp is buttery and syrupy, with an alcoholic note. It costs about $28 a kilogram.
Senior Food Correspondent
Published: 
35 min ago
The annual main durian season, which lasts from June to early September, is heating up again with lorryloads of the spiky fruit coming across the Causeway daily.

And the movement control order in Malaysia - which has been extended to June 28 because of the high number of Covid-19 infections in the country - is not putting the brakes on them, say durian vendors here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 20, 2021, with the headline 'Durian season back with rare varietals'.
Topics: 