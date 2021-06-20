For Subscribers
Durian season back with rare varietals
Reduced demand in Malaysia caused by travel restrictions means previously hard-to-get Penang durians are making their way here
The annual main durian season, which lasts from June to early September, is heating up again with lorryloads of the spiky fruit coming across the Causeway daily.
And the movement control order in Malaysia - which has been extended to June 28 because of the high number of Covid-19 infections in the country - is not putting the brakes on them, say durian vendors here.
