Buoyed by the success of Miznon, his street-food eatery that opened in Stanley Street last year, Israeli chef Eyal Shani followed it up with a more upmarket concept, North Miznon, in September.

And if, after eating at Miznon, you have misgivings about his reputation as one of the best-known chefs in his home country, the new restaurant in Amoy Street should dispel them.