Dining with a plus one? Restaurants have a deal for you

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Set menus for two at (clockwise from left) Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine, Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel and Moxie.

Summarise

SINGAPORE – In a bid to draw diners, restaurants have come up with all manner of deals. In the past year, more have been offering all-you-can-eat-and-drink bundles, set lunches priced below $30 and artisanal offerings – such as handmade pasta – that will not cause a wallet meltdown.

The latest idea is meal deals for two diners to share. Restaurants both casual and upscale are offering well-priced menus aimed at encouraging diners to try a restaurant for the first time and hopefully return, get a quick lunch with a colleague or celebrate occasions.

Fighting diner apathy

The going has been tough. According to international market research firm YouGov’s Singapore Dining Out Report 2025, one in three diners here is eating out less often than he or she did the previous year. Respondents say it costs more to eat out, the cost of living has increased, they are trying to save money and they are cooking at home more.

For restaurateurs, this has meant empty seats. Walk into any mall or along restaurant-lined streets, and you will often find staff stationed outside restaurants, menu in hand, hoping to reel in customers.

Goodwood Park Hotel general manager Kris Wong, 47, says: “Diners today are very informed and tend to do their own research before deciding where to dine. Many keep an eye out for seasonal launches, new dishes or ongoing promotions.”

Restaurant operators The Straits Times interviewed say they have noticed that many of their customers dine in pairs.

A spokesman for En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh, which has restaurants at Chinatown Point, Suntec City and Changi City Point, says: “A set for two hits that sweet spot perfectly, without the commitment of a larger group order.”

Restaurant operators also deploy the twofer deals strategically.

Fernando Arevalo, 40, chef-owner of Latido, a 50-seat Colombian restaurant in Tras Street, recently introduced a five-appetiser set for two to share.

“We understand that trying an unfamiliar cuisine can sometimes feel intimidating or expensive, especially with so many dining options available,” he says.

“By offering a variety of flavours at an approachable price point, we hope more diners will feel encouraged to visit us for the first time, discover Colombian cuisine and return for the full experience.”

Vineyard at Hortpark, a 100-seat restaurant set amid greenery, is capitalising on the romantic ambience to draw diners for date nights and marriage proposals or to celebrate anniversaries and other milestones. It offers a five-course menu for two priced at $188++ a couple. Diners have the option of pre-ordering a bouquet of flowers (priced from $120) for their celebration.

Chief marketing officer Andie Chen, 40, says: “The idea is to create an intimate and romantic dining experience where couples can step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, reconnect and enjoy quality time with one another.”

Also looking to appeal to date night diners is French bistro Summer Hill in Claymore Connect. The 60-seater runs a popular weekend trolley brunch. On days when it does not, diners can opt for a roast chicken or fried chicken set meant for two.

French Fried Chicken Platter at Summer Hill bistro comes with five pieces of buttermilk fried chicken and five side dishes. PHOTO: SUMMER HILL

Owner Anthony Yeoh, 44, says: “Can we serve our community across the full week, not just weekends? We stop being ‘the weekend brunch place’ and become a restaurant that shows up for people in different seasons, different occasions, different needs.”

A spokesman for Uncle Fong Hotpot Restaurant, with outlets at Great World and Suntec City, says its two-person set, which launched in 2024, is meant to drive up lunch traffic, since “hotpot is typically more popular at dinner and tends to underperform at midday”.

Proof of concept

The gambit seems to be working.

Putien, a chain of restaurants which serves Fujian cuisine, launched its set meals for groups of two to 10 diners in January, and has reported a 15 per cent bump in sales.

At Uncle Fong, the take-up rate of its lunch sets can go as high as 42 per cent. The sets for two at Italian restaurant Altro Zafferano are just as popular, with about 40 per cent of diners opting for them.

En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh launched its set meal for two in March and says these account for 5 per cent of sales.

The spokesman says: “The promotion does result in a lower average spend per table, but we see value in it as a way to keep our regulars coming back and to attract new customers who might not have tried us otherwise.”

There are other benefits too.

Goodwood Park Hotel says set menus help to streamline service and kitchen workflows, and reduce food wastage. Wong says these contribute “positively to the restaurants’ overall operational efficiency and profitability”.

Mediterranean restaurant Moxie offers a set menu for two, with four starters, one main course and two desserts. PHOTO: MOXIE

Others reporting more business include Moxie, an 80-seat Mediterranean restaurant in the Outram area. It launched a $168++ tasting set for two at the start of 2026. Brand ambassador Cheryl Seah, 46, says the restaurant has had a 10 to 12 per cent bump in revenue and 10 per cent more dinner covers.

She adds: “At its best, a set menu removes some of the friction from ordering and allows guests to relax into the experience, which is something we feel many diners are increasingly looking for.”

Here are some two-to-dine deals.

Altro Zafferano

Altro Zafferano's set for two comes with three appetisers, options for pasta and main course, and dessert. PHOTO: ALTRO ZAFFERANO

Where: Level 43, Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay

Open: 11.45am to 3pm, 6 to 11pm (weekdays), 6 to 11pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: Call 6509-1488 or go to @altrozafferano (Instagram)

Deal: The four-course set for two ($188++) comes with three appetisers, pasta, main course and tiramisu for dessert.

Chilli Padi Tok Panjang

Chilli Padi Tok Panjang's Nonya Feast For Two offers Claypot Buah Keluak Fried Rice, Braised Nonya Chap Chye and Honey Pork, with Lemongrass Pandan to drink. PHOTO: CHILLI PADI TOK PANJANG

Where: 380 Upper Bukit Timah Road, The Rail Mall

Open: 11am to 10pm (weekdays), 10am to 10pm (weekends)

Info: Call 6340-1946 or go to @chillipaditokpanjang (Instagram)

Deal: Nonya Feast For Two ($43.60++), available until June 30, comes with three dishes and drinks. Diners share Claypot Buah Keluak Fried Rice, Braised Nonya Chap Chye and Honey Pork.

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine's Teochew Muay Set Menu for two comes with four dishes, pickles and free-flow porridge. PHOTO: CHUI HUAY LIM TEOCHEW CUISINE

Where: 01-02 Chui Huay Lim Club, 190 Keng Lee Road

Available: 11.30am to 2.30pm (weekdays, until July 31)

Deal: Teochew Muay Set Menu ($49.90++) comes with four dishes, pickles and free-flow porridge.

Coffee Lounge

Taiwan Porridge Set Menu With Dessert Buffet at Goodwood Park Hotel's Coffee Lounge comes with six dishes and access to the dessert buffet. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

Available: Noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm daily (Taiwan Porridge Set), 2.30 to 5pm daily (Tea Set)

Info: Call 6730-1746 or go to @goodwoodparkhotelsg (Instagram)

Deal: Taiwan Porridge Set Menu With Dessert Buffet ($68++) comes with six dishes and diners help themselves to the dessert buffet. A Taste Of Singapore Afternoon Tiered Tea Set ($68++) offers eight sweet and savoury bites, including Kaya Toast Macarons.

En Yeoh’s Bak Kut Teh

Where: 01-44 Chinatown Point, B1-122A Suntec City and B1-30 Changi City Point

Available: Chinatown Point, 11am to 3pm (weekdays); Suntec City and Changi City Point, 11am to 10pm (weekdays)

Info: enyeohsbkt.com.sg

Deal: Bak Kut Teh Premium Set for Two ($24.90++) includes large Claypot Bak Kut Teh with four types of meat, side dishes such as braised peanuts, and rice.

Latido

Latido's five-appetiser set menu is meant as an introduction to Colombian cuisine. PHOTO: LATIDO

Where: 40 Tras Street

Open: Noon to 3pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 6pm to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays), closed on Sundays and Mondays

Info: Call 8961-8191 or go to @latido.sg (Instagram)

Deal: Sabores De Mi Tierra ($68++) features five appetisers meant as an introduction to Colombian food.

Min Jiang

Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

Available: 11.30am to 2.30pm (Mondays to Fridays)

Info: Call 6730-1704 or go to @goodwoodparkhotelsg (Instagram)

Deal: Executive Set Lunch ($118++), available until July 31, offers two five-course sets, featuring four pieces of dimsum, a soup or a seafood dish, a meat dish, a rice dish and dessert.

Moxie

Where: Level 1, Alumni Association, 2 College Road

Available: 5.30 to 10pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 5.30 to 11.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Info: Call 9339-3380 or go to moxie.sg

Deal: Its Tasting Menu ($168++) comes with four starters, one shared main course (Umami Rice, which is rice and seafood cooked with shellfish bisque, or Wagyu Oyster Blade steak) and two desserts.

Oumi Modern Japanese Kappo Restaurant

Tai ochazuke is one of the courses in Oumi's Tai Nose To Tail Communal Menu, showcasing seabream. PHOTO: OUMI MODERN JAPANESE KAPPO RESTAURANT

Where: 51-01 CapitaSpring, 88 Market Street

Available: 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays)

Info: Call 9837-8248 or go to oumi.sg; book at least two days in advance

Deal: Tai Nose To Tail Communal Menu ($196++), until June 30, showcases tai or seabream served in different ways: cured, braised, fried and served with rice.

Putien

Where: All 18 Putien restaurants

Info: putien.com

Deal: Seasonal Mix & Match Sets ($82 nett or $148 nett) come with starter platters, soup, a seafood dish, a meat dish, a noodle dish and dessert.

Summer Hill

Summer Hill's Classic Roast Chicken set for two comes with soup, side dishes and a whole roast chicken. PHOTO: SUMMER HILL

Where: 02-17 Claymore Connect, 442 Orchard Road

Available: 11.30am to 2.30pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 6.30 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

Info: Call 8690-5907 or go to summerhill.sg

Deal: Classic Roast Chicken ($98++) set comes with two soups, a choice of two side dishes and a whole roast chicken; French Fried Chicken Platter ($78++) features five pieces of buttermilk fried chicken and five side dishes.

Uncle Fong Hotpot Restaurant

Where: 02-391 Suntec City and B1-108 Great World

Available: 11.30am to 5pm daily

Info: Call 6513-9565 (Suntec)/6232-7800 (Great World) or go to @unclefonghotpotrestaurant (Instagram)

Deal: Hotpot Value Lunch Set ($68.80 nett) includes a choice of two soup bases, choice of meat, classic hotpot ingredients, seafood, vegetables, noodles and rice, plus drinks and dessert.

Vineyard at Hortpark

Pork Schnitzel is one of the main course options at Vineyard at Hortpark's romantic Garden Of Love set menu for two. PHOTO: VINEYARD AT HORTPARK

Where: 02-02 Hortpark, 33 Hyderabad Road

Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm (weekdays), 10.30am to 10pm (weekends)

Info: Call 6479-7977 or go to vineyardhortpark.com.sg

Deal: Garden Of Love ($188++) is a five-course meal with choices for main course. It is available for lunch or dinner, except on occasions such as Valentine’s Day. Book at least three days in advance and indicate “Anniversary Menu” in the comments section when reserving online.

Yenney

Bun Cha Obama from Yenney's omakase set meal for two. It is named after the dish former US president Barack Obama and the late chef-author Anthony Bourdain had in Hanoi, for Bourdain’s 2016 CNN series, Parts Unknown. PHOTO: YENNEY

Where: B2-50 Marina One East Tower, 5 Straits View

Available: From 5.30pm (weekdays), from noon (Saturdays), closed Sundays

Info: Call 6980-6640 or go to @yenneysg (Instagram). Booking required, no walk-ins

Deal: This restaurant, which serves Hanoi cuisine, offers a 10-course Vietnamese Omakase ($78++) that includes A5 Wagyu Beef Pho and Grilled Pork Banh Mi.