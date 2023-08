SINGAPORE – Over his parents’ vehement objections, Mr Cornelius Tan gave up a career as an engineer to work as a hawker at their stall, Chai Wee Cuttlefish, in 2015.

The 37-year-old feels driven to preserve the vanishing trade of making and selling roasted cuttlefish and ear biscuits – a traditional Chinese snack made of fried flour that is shaped like an ear – at their stall in Chinatown Complex.