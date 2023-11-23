BRANDED CONTENT

Designer drams: Fine aged whisky gets a touch of high fashion

Royal Salute partners Richard Quinn for the second year in a row to create a new collection featuring the British designer’s iconic prints

Three new designs adorn the Royal Salute 21 Year Old Richard Quinn Edition II. In the middle is the white Global Travel Retail exclusive, while the other two designs are available in-market. PHOTO: ROYAL SALUTE
When the rich tradition of a fine Scotch meets avant-garde high fashion, you know you’re in for something special. 

That’s exactly what Royal Salute and award-winning British fashion designer Richard Quinn had in mind when creating the new limited Royal Salute 21 Year Old Richard Quinn Edition II. Hot on the heels of its successful inauguration last year, Royal Salute’s Fashion Collection returns with a blend of the finest whiskies – all matured for a minimum of 21 years – housed in three striking designs that bear the essence of Quinn’s sartorial vision. 

Royal Salute master blender Sandy Hyslop (left) and designer Richard Quinn at the Strathisla Distillery. PHOTO: ROYAL SALUTE

Together with Royal Salute’s master blender Sandy Hyslop, the duo decided on a combination of top-end whiskies from the Braeval, Caperdonich and Strathisla distilleries, the last being the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands.

“Spending time with him (Hyslop) at Strathisla Distillery was a stand-out highlight for me and the creative journey we’ve been on together has been incredible,” says Quinn of the experience. 

The duo worked to create a luxurious blend of fruity notes and spices. PHOTO: ROYAL SALUTE

The result of their partnership is a luxurious combination of fruity notes and spices. On the nose, exotic mango and banana are balanced by creamy vanilla fudge and cinnamon, with a hint of roasted chestnuts. The palate is rich and fruity with notes of sweet strawberry jam, pear and peaches, followed by honey blossom, oak spices and sweet smoke. A smooth and complex finish leaves you with a lingering whisper of smoke.

Richard Quinn's signature florals take centrestage in the design of the new flagons. PHOTO: ROYAL SALUTE

To dress up Royal Salute’s signature flagons, Quinn let his characteristic style shine, with his penchant for florals shining through. Each specially designed bottle showcases his bold style and love of colliding patterns.

Pristine white daisies are paired with a forest green bottle for a lush, nature-inspired design. PHOTO: ROYAL SALUTE

Of the three bottles, one features roses and white polka dots against a black backdrop – a nod to one of Quinn's famous runway designs, while another depicts a stunning contrast of white daisies against a forest green background.

The Global Travel Retail Exclusive is available at Changi Airport. PHOTO: ROYAL SALUTE

Rounding off the trio is an edition available exclusively in global travel retail. Featuring an immaculate white flagon, this version is a floral symphony of vibrant purple, yellow and green hues.

Florals are a Richard Quinn signature, with the second edition’s designs reflecting Quinn’s playful and bold style. PHOTO: ROYAL SALUTE

“We both brought a really clear vision to the table, and seeing these collide, merge and build into the finished edition was a thrill to be a part of,” says Quinn. “Extending the collaboration with Royal Salute was a no-brainer for me, and I love the idea that our collaborative effort will find its way into the hands of appreciators of craft across the world.

A blend fit for royalty

As its name suggests, Royal Salute was created in homage to a young queen on her coronation in 1953. To mark the momentous occasion, an exquisite blend was crafted with whisky from Strathisla, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands. 

Using only whiskies aged for at least 21 years, in reference to the famous 21-gun salute, Royal Salute’s blends are considered top of the range and have been created to mark key milestones in the British Monarchy. 

Most recently, the Royal Salute Coronation of King Charles III Edition was released to celebrate King Charles’ ascent to the throne. A blend of 53 rare malt and grain whiskies, the special edition comes in a sapphire blue Dartington Crystal decanter, presented in a wooden box inspired by Westminster Abbey, where British coronation ceremonies have taken place since 1066.

The Royal Salute x Richard Quinn Fashion Edition II will be available at select Cellarbration outlets and online at www.cellarbration.com.sg from December 2023 onwards. The Global Travel Retail Exclusive is available at Changi Airport.

For more information, visit www.royalsalute.com

