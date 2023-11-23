Designer drams: Fine aged whisky gets a touch of high fashion

When the rich tradition of a fine Scotch meets avant-garde high fashion, you know you’re in for something special.

That’s exactly what Royal Salute and award-winning British fashion designer Richard Quinn had in mind when creating the new limited Royal Salute 21 Year Old Richard Quinn Edition II. Hot on the heels of its successful inauguration last year, Royal Salute’s Fashion Collection returns with a blend of the finest whiskies – all matured for a minimum of 21 years – housed in three striking designs that bear the essence of Quinn’s sartorial vision.