Dempsey’s sandwich double bill: Park Bench Deli and Rosita’s Deluxe return for three-month pop-up

Park Bench Deli will be serving up its signature sandwiches - the Hot Fried Chicken (left) and the Pastrami Reuben.

SINGAPORE – Beloved sandwich specialist Park Bench Deli, which shut in Telok Ayer after eight years, is back – temporarily – after a three-year hiatus.

The cult-favourite sandwich shop returns with its sister burger concept Rosita’s Deluxe for a three-month pop-up at The Pantry in Dempsey, a restaurant by the Como Group.

Park Bench Deli operates from Thursdays to Tuesdays (9am to 4pm), starting off with breakfast options of Sausage Egg Muffin ($15), featuring maple breakfast sausage, fluffy omelette and hash brown with American cheese between a toasted English muffin; and the PBD Big Breakfast ($32), with lemon ricotta pancakes, scrambled eggs and hashbrown.

From 11am, the menu expands into its signature sandwiches. Sink your teeth into Pastrami Reuben ($34), with thick, juicy cuts of beef pastrami brisket and coleslaw sandwiched between toasted sourdough; spicy Southern-style Hot Fried Chicken ($26) burger; and a vegetarian-friendly Broccoli Falafel Smash Burger ($24) layered with pickled tomatoes, arugula and a punchy garlic yogurt sauce.

Park Bench Deli’s Pastrami Reuben. PHOTO: PARK BENCH DELI

Add on Garlic Cheese Fries ($15) or Dirty Pastrami Fries ($16) – topped with the burnt ends from the pastrami.

Come sundown from Fridays to Sundays (6 to 10pm), Rosita’s Deluxe takes over with its double-stacked smashed cheeseburgers, including Rosita’s OG ($26) and Western Burger ($26), with bacon, blue cheese, barbecue sauce and an onion ring.

Rosita’s Deluxe’s Cheeseburger. PHOTO: PARK BENCH DELI

Pair the sandwiches with cocktails ($20 to $24), wine by the glass (from $18), smoothies ($15) or a PBJ Cold Brew Latte ($10).

Kid-friendly options ($15 each) are available too, such as the Cornflake-Crusted Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich, warm Chicken Macaroni Soup and Chicken Tenders.

There are plans for more collaborations during the pop-up, but “don’t call it a comeback”, says the eye-catching sticker plastered on the venue’s window, as well as the menus and social media posts.

On whether the brand will reopen, Park Bench Deli’s founder Andrei Soen, 40, says he is “taking one step at a time”.

“We’re back to show Singapore what we’ve been about and what they’ve been missing – a solid American-style sandwich,” he adds.

“We may have lost the shop previously, but we didn’t lose the plot. This pop-up is our way of getting back to what we love doing best – slinging great sandwiches and bringing people together, and we hope it reminds people that good things can come back.”