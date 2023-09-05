Crab extravaganza at Uncle Leong Signatures

Uncle Leong Signatures’ journey began in the cosy confines of a neighbourhood coffee shop in the bustling heartland of Ang Mo Kio. Today, Uncle Leong Signatures has expanded to three thriving outlets located in different parts of Singapore.

It all started in a small kitchen, where Mr Ben Soon, founder of the seafood chain, learnt how to create exceptional dishes using the freshest ingredients. The chain’s dedication to using fresh and quality ingredients is evident in its dishes, each a symphony of vibrant flavours and a showcase of culinary craftsmanship.

As a family-owned casual restaurant, Uncle Leong Signatures prides itself on offering a dining experience that satisfies customers’ palates and stomachs without breaking the bank. The seafood chain has garnered fans from across the country, especially for its signature dish, Shimmering Sand Crab Delight – a big crab drizzled with the restaurant’s signature sauce, a tantalising blend with notes of curry leaves and butter and cream.

The chefs and food and beverage professionals behind Uncle Leong Signatures’ menu are constantly innovating, creating new flavours while staying true to traditional favourites. From classics such as Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Crab to Singapore-inspired favourites such as Mala Crab and innovative creations such as Butter Cheesy Crab and Oreo Butter Crab, Uncle Leong’s extensive repertoire of crab dishes will leave diners spoilt for choice.

