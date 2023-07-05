Complimentary Sugar Roll for you!

ST subscribers can redeem a complimentary Sugar Roll.
Polar Puff Sugar Rolls. PHOTO: POLAR PUFFS & CAKES
Chocolate Sugar Roll. PHOTO: POLAR PUFFS & CAKES
Utter the words “Polar Puffs & Cakes” to any Singaporean, and you might just find yourself engaged in familiar conversation about the local bakery chain’s delicious baked goods, which have been enjoyed by generations of Singaporeans since 1926.

In celebration of The Straits Times’ anniversary this July, we have teamed up with Polar Puffs & Cakes to give away its signature Sugar Rolls to our ST subscribers.

ST subscribers, keep a lookout in your e-mail inbox for more details on how to redeem your complimentary Sugar Roll!

*This giveaway is exclusively available to ST subscribers, while stocks last.

