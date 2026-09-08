Cinnabon to close its Ion outlet on Sept 22

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SINGAPORE – Cinnabon, an American cinnamon roll chain known for its sugary, gooey buns, will close its last Singapore outlet on Sept 22 after about 3½ years of operating in the country.

The chain announced the closure of its Ion Orchard store in a post on its Instagram account.

“To everyone who has visited, shared a Bon with us and supported us along the way – thank you for being part of our journey,” the post read.

Reactions on social media were mixed , with some lamenting the closure and others commenting on the high prices of the cinnamon rolls.

Cinnabon opened its first outlet in Singapore in February 2023 in Raffles City Shopping Centre . A second outlet soon followed in Ion Orchard in September later that year , and a third store opened in June 2024 in Jewel Changi Airport .

The Raffles City and Jewel Changi outlets have since closed .

The news comes amid a spate of closures in the dessert industry in Singapore. Home-grown gelato shop Tom’s Palette announced on Aug 11 that it would be closing in mid- to late October after 21 years, while Tarte by Cheryl Koh shuttered both its outlets in April after 11 years of operation.

River Valley patisserie Pantler previously announced that it would be closing its doors on Aug 30, but was later saved by a white knight and will now remain open.

The Straits Times has contacted Cinnabon for more information.