Cinnabon softs launches at Raffles City on Tuesday and Wednesday, opens Thursday

SINGAPORE – Cinnabon, the famed American cinnamon roll chain known for its sticky, gooey buns in Tiffany blue boxes, officially opens on Thursday at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Prior to its grand opening, the 600 sq ft outlet will soft launch from 11am to 2pm (or while stocks last) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

About 200 Cinnapacks will be available, and customers can buy up to two boxes (four original sized Cinnabons or Minibons in a box, from $16.30).

A signature Classic roll, smothered in cream cheese frosting, is priced at $4.20 (mini) or $6.80 (original size).

There are also two sizes – $4.80 (mini) or $7.60 – for the Caramel Pecanbon, which is drenched in caramel and topped with crunchy toasted pecans.

Chocolate lovers can go for the mini Chocobon ($4.50) – sans the cinnamon – which has a chocolate spread amid the swirls, cream cheese frosting and dark chocolate drizzle.

Handy on-the-go items include the Roll-On-The-Go ($4), with bite-sized pieces of the rolls; and addictive Cinnachips ($4), crunchy pieces of cinnamon rolls made with the odd ends.

No frozen dough here, as all cinnamon rolls are made from scratch at the outlet by staff who trained at Cinnabon’s training centre in Manila.

The brand, which has more than 1,500 outlets across 50 countries, was established in 1985 in Seattle.

Its entrance into Singapore is made possible by master franchisee Alvin Ng, 39, who gave The Straits Times an exclusive sneak peek at Cinnabon on Monday.

He is also the master franchisee of Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung as well as Japanese brands Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory and LeTao. The former two brands are located at Raffles City as well.

While the Cinnabon menu is largely the same as other outlets worldwide, which all use Makara cinnamon from Indonesia, the recipes are tweaked slightly to be less sweet and use 20 per cent less frosting.

Ingredients used are halal-certified, and Mr Ng is working to eventually get halal certification.