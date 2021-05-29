Cicada sushi

Chef Lai (above, in black top) and residents in Washington, DC, on an insect hunt. A leader in the sustainable food movement, he cooks cicadas to help open the conversation to alternative ways to eat that are less destructive than traditional farming, which he sees as non-sustainable. The collected cicadas are seasoned with salt before being fried in a large skillet over a charcoal fire, and wrapped in large leaves with rice and vegetables. One participant, 36-year-old Stella Roque, who grew up with a fear of insects, said "it was actually really tasty".

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE