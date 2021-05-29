Cicada sushi

Fried cicadas are used in sushi rolls (above) by Hong Kong-born American chef Bun Lai at Fort Totten Park in Washington, DC. After 17 years underground, swarms of cicadas are emerging across the eastern United States. For chef Lai, the rare bug invasion was his cue for a cookout, with a side of food ethics.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Chef Lai (above, in black top) and residents in Washington, DC, on an insect hunt. A leader in the sustainable food movement, he cooks cicadas to help open the conversation to alternative ways to eat that are less destructive than traditional farming, which he sees as non-sustainable. The collected cicadas are seasoned with salt before being fried in a large skillet over a charcoal fire, and wrapped in large leaves with rice and vegetables. One participant, 36-year-old Stella Roque, who grew up with a fear of insects, said "it was actually really tasty".PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Chef Lai and residents in Washington, DC, on an insect hunt. A leader in the sustainable food movement, he cooks cicadas to help open the conversation to alternative ways to eat that are less destructive than traditional farming, which he sees as non-sustainable. The collected cicadas are seasoned with salt before being fried in a large skillet (above) over a charcoal fire, and wrapped in large leaves with rice and vegetables. One participant, 36-year-old Stella Roque, who grew up with a fear of insects, said "it was actually really tasty".PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Chef Lai and residents in Washington, DC, on an insect hunt. A leader in the sustainable food movement, he cooks cicadas to help open the conversation to alternative ways to eat that are less destructive than traditional farming, which he sees as non-sustainable. The collected cicadas are seasoned with salt before being fried in a large skillet over a charcoal fire, and wrapped in large leaves with rice and vegetables (above). One participant, 36-year-old Stella Roque, who grew up with a fear of insects, said "it was actually really tasty".PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 29, 2021, with the headline 'Cicada sushi'.
