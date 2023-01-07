Chinese New Year shopping: 10 value buys for the festive season

Chinatown Ah Keong Guangzhou Sausages, located in front of 20 Trengganu Street, has economical options for lap mei (Chinese preserved meats). ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO
Hedy Khoo
STFood Online Editor
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Is shopping for the Year of the Rabbit festivities nibbling into your household budget? With no pandemic restrictions in 2023, you can expect to shell out more on dining and gifting. How do you avoid burning a hole in your wallet as more Chinese New Year gatherings and house visits are lined up?

For those grappling with inflation and the rise in the goods and services tax from 7 per cent to 8 per cent, as well as food price surges which occur every Chinese New Year season, here are 10 sweet deals you can pick up to celebrate in style without overspending.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top