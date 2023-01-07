Chinese New Year shopping: 10 value buys for the festive season

Is shopping for the Year of the Rabbit festivities nibbling into your household budget? With no pandemic restrictions in 2023, you can expect to shell out more on dining and gifting. How do you avoid burning a hole in your wallet as more Chinese New Year gatherings and house visits are lined up?

For those grappling with inflation and the rise in the goods and services tax from 7 per cent to 8 per cent, as well as food price surges which occur every Chinese New Year season, here are 10 sweet deals you can pick up to celebrate in style without overspending.