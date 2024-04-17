Chef X, a platform to showcase home-based cooks, launches at Clarke Quay Central on April 26

SINGAPORE – First, it was home-based bakers. Now, home-based and private-dining chefs can get a taste of running a physical restaurant at the new Chef X at Clarke Quay Central.

The 24-seat Chef X launches on April 26 and is an initiative by real estate developer Far East Organization – which also manages the mall – to support and showcase home-based chefs.

This follows its earlier project Baker X for home-based bakers, which debuted in December 2021 at Orchard Central. To date, more than 30 bakers have operated here, with more scheduled until January 2025.

Like at Baker X, the home-based cooks will get to operate rent-free, for four or eight weeks, in the fully equipped 95 sq m venue and keep 100 per cent of sales proceeds.

They are required to manage their own inventory and ensure an ample supply of food throughout the operating hours, as well as cover the cost of ingredients, packaging and cleaning.

There is no drinks partner at Chef X, unlike at Baker X, which includes social enterprises Foreword Coffee Roasters and Tea Ideas.

Another key difference at Chef X is the mentorship of chef Isaac Tan, 52, head of culinary and product innovation for Commonwealth Concepts – a joint venture between Singapore-based investment company Commonwealth Capital and Far East Organization.

He will guide Chef X participants on using commercial equipment, menu planning, food costing and managing service.

The first four home-based businesses – offering a range of kimchi, soon kueh and Japanese bentos – are scheduled till February 2025.

The chefs are picked for their diverse culinary styles, says Ms Deborah Tan, director of Far East Organization’s retail business group.

She adds: “Our selection process focuses on home- or private-dining chefs who can present innovative menu offerings and ensure a distinct and memorable dining experience for diners.”

Mr Benjamin Lai of home-based business Ooomahmee chose to take the plunge with Chef X as the venue and equipment were already set up.

He says: “What Far East Organization presents is encouraging because the bulk of the cost is covered at the start.

“I was always interested in setting up a restaurant, but have been apprehensive because it is a huge commitment. This is a good opportunity for us to see how much we can actually make.”

Chef X opens on April 26 at 03-103/104 Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Seng Street. Operating hours will vary depending on the resident chef. For more information, go to www.instagram.com/fareastmalls.

The first four home-based businesses in the roster are:

Royaleys Smoky Boat (@royaleys.smokyboat)

When: April 26 to June 21, 11.30am to 9pm, Thursdays to Tuesdays, closed on Wednesdays