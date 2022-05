SINGAPORE - Chef Malcolm Lee of one-Michelin-starred Candlenut, a Peranakan restaurant in Dempsey Road, is opening a fine-dining restaurant in the Singapore Botanic Gardens next month.

Pangium, with 20 seats in the main dining room and a private room that will seat eight, is housed in The Orangery, a two-storey building in Gallop Road, located in the 8ha Gallop Extension of the gardens.