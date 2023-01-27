Chatuchak Night Market Singapore returns with 180 stalls on Feb 7

SINGAPORE – Those who cannot get enough of Thailand can get their fill of the country’s food and merchandise at Chatuchak Night Market Singapore, which will return for its second instalment from Feb 7 to April 2.

The open-air night market – spread over 25,000 sq ft with 200 seats at The Grandstand – will feature 180 vendors, of which 60 are from Thailand. The Thai vendors come from different provinces and 30 of them will operate food stalls.

For instance, visitors can tuck into Thai kway chap from Lopburi province in central Thailand, cha chak (Thai teh tarik) from Satun province in southern Thailand and Thai otah from Phrachuap Khiri Khan, a town in western Thailand. The otah come in flavours of crab, prawn, fish and squid.

There will also be 50 food stalls run by local vendors selling Thai fare such as moo ping (Thai grilled pork skewers), boat noodles, grilled giant river prawns and coconut shake.

Chatuchak Night Market Singapore is not officially linked to Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market, but 20 of the Thai vendors are from there, including King Octopus, which sells grilled baby octopus.

Some of the Thai vendors were last in Singapore in 2020 for the inaugural edition, which launched on Feb 4 with 200 stalls and was originally slated to run until May 3 that year. But the market had to be prematurely closed in March because of Covid-19 restrictions.