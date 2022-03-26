Champagne pairings, whisky collectibles

DOM PERIGNON CELEBRATES 2012 VINTAGE

The year 2012 was a significant one for vineyards, with extreme weather conditions resulting in a rich grape harvest. As such, the Dom Perignon Vintage 2012 has an "explosive" flavour profile that the champagne brand is celebrating with a limited-time collaboration with one-Michelin-starred 28 Wilkie.

Until mid-June, Dom Perignon and chef Seth Lai are offering diners a special Dark Harmony pairing menu at the contemporary Italian restaurant. The luxurious five-course menu sees each dish paired with a different Dom Perignon champagne, all building up to the 2012 vintage. Dishes include a tagliatelle made of squid and acquerello risotto with daikon, sakura ebi and koji, while the champagnes available for tasting include the Dom Perignon Vintage 2008 and 2010.

The pairing menu is available at $480++ a person with a minimum of five persons a booking.

Where: 28Wilkie, 01-01, 28 Wilkie Road

When: Until June 14, 5.30 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

Info: To make reservations, call 9776-2828 or go to str.sg/wnQt

THE MIGHTY CASK: PHYGITAL WHISKY

The Chambers by Cask, an exclusive speakeasy in the heart of Maxwell Chambers Suites, has teamed up with local designer toy and art collectibles studio, Mighty Jaxx, for the new Mighty Cask collection.

Each of the three single-malt whiskies is packaged in a collectible bottle artfully depicting a legendary hero of the 14th-century Chinese epic Romance Of The Three Kingdoms - Guan Yu, Liu Bei or Zhang Fei.

The whiskies, which hail from renowned Scottish distilleries Caperdonich, Glen Keith and Glen Grant, have sweet notes like almond jelly and butterscotch, but they pack a punch and are not for the faint of heart or wallet - the set of three 700ml bottles is launching at $4,888.

There is also a non-fungible token drop - corresponding to the bottles' intricately designed zinc alloy sleeves - that will provide the opportunity to purchase an exclusive 50ml miniature set at $188.

Info: Call 8828-0101 or e-mail events@chambersbycask.com

MAKING WINE ACCESSIBLE AT GRAFT8

For a taste of the roaring 1920s, head to Graft8 - pronounced as "graft bar" - a new wine lounge in the lobby of Sheraton Towers Singapore in Newton. The establishment's Art Deco interior also leverages the hotel's greenery for a relaxing experience.

Graft8 is hosting a suite of events and promotions, including guided Tasting Thursday sessions with experts to make wine appreciation accessible to all (starting at $18++). On Fridays and Saturdays, take a shot at guessing the varietal, region and vintage of a mystery wine selected by a fellow patron during the Social Existencing blind-tasting game night.

Where: Graft8, Sheraton Towers Singapore, 39 Scotts Road

When: 3 to 10.30pm daily; Tasting Thursdays on April 7, 14, 21 and 28

Info: graftbar.com.sg

PETANQUE AND PASTIS AT LES BOUCHONS ROCHESTER

Pastis is an anise-based French aperitif traditionally enjoyed during a languid game of petanque, a summer sport like lawn bowls.

Les Bouchons Rochester, which officially opened on March 18, offers Singaporeans the chance to sip on ice-cold pastis ($14++ a glass) while rolling silver boules along a sandpit tucked away at the back of the traditional black-and-white building in Rochester Park.

Pastis goes down much smoother than sambuca, that other infamous anise spirit, but if wine is more your thing, Les Bouchons has you covered with a selection of affordable wines, many of which are exclusively sourced by the L'Angelus group behind Les Bouchons. One highlight is the fruity and sweetly refreshing Cotes du Rhone, Chateau de La Font du Loup Signature 2019 ($98++ a bottle), which pairs well with the establishment's signature mains that include grilled sirloin wagyu ($78++).

Where: Les Bouchons Rochester, 10 Rochester Park, Rochester Commons

When: Go to lesbouchons.sg/rochester for opening hours

Info: Call 6904-8972 or go to str.sg/wnep

TERAI INDIA DRY GIN LAUNCHES IN SINGAPORE

A new generation of craft gin distillers is out to make the definitive Indian gin.

One of these is Terai India Dry Gin, which has debuted in Singapore.

Taking its name from India's Terai region, a fertile wetland area on the outer foothills of the Himalayas, it blends 11 botanicals - including tulsi (holy basil), coriander, almond and rose - and is described as having sweet and herbaceous notes that "are balanced by a dry spice and savoury finish".

Terai uses indigenous ingredients sourced within India, and the bottle's design is intended to evoke the carved pillars of ancient Indian architecture.

Find Terai at local cocktail bars such as The Elephant Room in Teck Lim Road and Alley Bar in Emerald Hill Road, or purchase it at online retailers such as ecproof.com ($95).

From now till June, speakeasy 28 HongKong Street is also offering a special Terai Gin cocktail. The Milk Jagger ($25++) is an Indian-inspired milk punch concoction featuring traditional flavours such as cinnamon, cardamom and jaggery, all centred on Terai.

Info: teraigin.com