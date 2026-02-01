Straitstimes.com header logo

CEO of mala chain A Hot Hideout, 26, diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer

Founder and chief executive of Singaporean-style mala chain A Hot Hideout, Mr Lee Ray Sheng, has been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Ethel Tseng

SINGAPORE – Lee Ray Sheng, CEO and co-founder of popular mala chain, A Hot Hideout, has been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer, years after losing his younger brother to a similar disease.

The 26-year-old had started the chain in 2020 along with friends from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), expanding to 11 outlets as of 2026. His success in his business has not gone unnoticed, as Mr Lee was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2025, which recognises young entrepreneurs in Asia across various industries.

In an Instagram post on Jan 30, Mr Lee revealed that he was in and out of the hospital throughout 2025, and was diagnosed with lymphoma in January 2026.

“PET scans showed active spots across my abdomen, legs, neck, and possibly my lungs,” he shared. “I’ve been diagnosed with a rare form of Stage 3 SPTCL T-cell Lymphoma (a type of blood cancer).”

Mr Lee explained that leading up to the diagnosis, he struggled with constant fevers and became sick easily from common viruses. Efforts to change his lifestyle did little to improve his condition, as the symptoms persisted.

When Mr Lee was 12, his nine-year-old brother died from a rare immune disorder, The Straits Times reported. Mr Lee was found to carry the same genetic risk.

“Ever since that day, I made it a point to live my life differently — to live it the fullest, to the max, often pushing myself to extreme ends just to experience life,” he wrote in his Instagram post, referring to the incident.

He added that he wanted to “live like an author writing a fairy tale”, and was proud of what he had achieved so far.

Despite the long road of medical treatment ahead — including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant — Mr Lee said he hopes to keep his mind active by learning about artificial intelligence and building new tools and games.

“As I begin this next battle, I start it with strong optimism, and I can’t wait to see you guys again as soon as I’m on the other side of this,” he wrote.

“It’s time to fight.”

Many netizens offered words of encouragement in the comments.

“You’ll win this fight. Best wishes to you,” commented one netizen, while another wished him a speedy recovery.

One netizen, who said they were diagnosed with lymphoma in their early 30s, offered words of advice.

“Be prepared for the coming challenges once you start the chemo cycle,” the user said. “The road to recovery will be tough, but you can do it.”

Mr Lee responded in the comments, saying that he felt “overwhelmed” and thanked netizens for the encouragement. “I’ll be back stronger than ever,” he wrote.

  • This article first appeared in Stomp.

