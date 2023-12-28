Celebrities pay tribute to late Australian chef Bill Granger

Several celebrities have paid tribute to Australian star chef Bill Granger, who died at the age of 54 on Christmas Day.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Bill Granger announce he has passed away on 25th December,” said his family on social media on Dec 26, without stating the cause of death.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London.”

Among the artistes who honoured Granger were his fellow Australians – actor Hugh Jackman and his former wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, as well as singer-actor Jason Donovan.

“We are devastated to hear the news of Bill’s passing,” Jackman and Furness wrote jointly on Instagram Stories. “His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring. We will miss his friendship most of all.

“Our love goes out to Natalie and their three incredible daughters, Edie, Ines and Bunny.”

Donovan wrote on Instagram: “What a kind gentle soul. Devastating. Beautiful man. A ray of Aussie sunshine always in our adopted Notting Hill Neighbourhood. My thoughts are with Nat, Edie, Ines and Bunny.”