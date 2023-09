SINGAPORE – You may be entering the weekend with too many pineapples – or perhaps struggling to get your hands on the spiky tropical fruit – after President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam stomped to victory at the Sept 1 polls.

The former senior minister’s campaign symbol was a pineapple, and he was often presented with pineapples and greeted with chants of “ong lai” and “huat ah” during the hustings.