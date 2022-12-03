Cancer survivor chef Sam Leong designs menu for hospital patients

Cancer survivor chef Sam Leong's menu aims to delight and comfort patients through meals ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO
Hedy Khoo
STFood Online Editor
Updated
Published
34 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Designing menus for restaurants comes easy for award-winning chef Sam Leong, whose career spans more than four decades.

But for the first time, he was stumped when asked to create a guest chef menu for hospital patients. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top