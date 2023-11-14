Canadian cafe chain Tim Hortons opening at VivoCity on Friday

SINGAPORE – A new coffee-house chain has arrived, piping hot, in Singapore.

Canadian franchise Tim Hortons makes its debut here on Friday. The outlet is located at VivoCity mall, with a decor of light wood finishes and details inspired by Canada’s iconic maple trees.

Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants around the world and is known for items such as Maple Cinnamon Latte (from $7) and Maple Salted Caramel Donuts ($3.50).

The Singapore outlet is its third foray into South-east Asia following the Philippines and Thailand. It will offer distinctly local offerings, such as Iced Oolong Tea Refreshers (from $5.50) and Ondeh Ondeh Cake ($7.90 a slice).

Tim Hortons was brought to Singapore in partnership with Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corporation, through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Marubeni Growth Capital Asia – or MGCA.