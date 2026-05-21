Burgers for lunch at Fireplace by Bedrock

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SINGAPORE – The last thing Singapore needs right now is more burgers. There are already new smash burgers, new Korean burgers and new chicken burgers. Not to mention the seemingly endless stream of new menus, new collaborations and new ways to sandwich meat between bread.

What else? New wood-fired burgers, anyone? Muscling into the fray is Bedrock, the restaurant brand better known for its steaks. To make sure its burgers – a March addition – are not overlooked, it has dyed the buns of its Fireplace Ultimate Burger ($24++) a vibrant shade of crimson.

Power to them, there might yet be room for these newcomers. Uncannily coloured buns aside, the Ultimate Burger is a good old-fashioned stack of complementary ingredients: a juicy patty, made from a blend of Australian wagyu chuck, brisket, short ribs and striploin; grilled pineapple; Monterey Jack cheese; and hot-honey ranch.

Fireplace Ultimate Burger from Fireplace by Bedrock. PHOTO: FIREPLACE BY BEDROCK

The more conventional option is the Campfire Burger ($20++), which looks how burgers are supposed to look, complete with a soft potato bun and a secret sauce.

Or you can forgo beef for one of its other options. The Piggy Stack ($18++), for instance, pairs a pork patty with apple ketchup and a rich jam made from caramelised crispy pork belly and apple cider.

Poultry lovers might want to check out the Firebird ($18++), with charred chicken thigh, slaw, onions and spicy capsicum sauce; or the Dirty Duck ($22++), with shredded Irish duck and garlic bread crumbs. For the more adventurous, there is the Talk of the Tongue ($22++), made with, yes, smoked beef tongue.

For sides, skip the unremarkable duck fat potatoes ($13++) and go for the white corn ribs ($13++), which pack a stronger punch, thanks to their smoked paprika butter coating.

Dessert plays it safe, serving up nostalgic, surefire options. It is hard to hate on a banana dusted in Milo powder , though the $11++ price tag for something so humble might raise a few eyebrows. In any case, there is always the walnut brownie ($9++), fudgy and warm, topped reliably with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The burger menu is available for lunch from Mondays to Saturdays, only at Fireplace by Bedrock in One Holland Village.

Where: 03-27/28 One Holland Village, 7 Holland Village Way

MRT: Holland Village

Open: Lunch menu available from 11.30am to 3pm (Mondays to Saturdays)

Info: fireplace.sg