Burger King Thailand launches cheeseburger with 20 layers of cheese

How much cheese is too much cheese – even for a cheeseburger?

Burger King Thailand launched on Monday what it calls “The Real Cheeseburger” .

For 109 baht (S$4.20), cheese-lovers can sink their teeth into the burger’s 20 layers of American cheese.

There is a twist – the burger has no other toppings, sauces or ingredients. It is simply 20 slices of cheese sandwiched between two plain burger buns.

“Not for fun, this is for real!” said the fast-food chain in an announcement post on Facebook on Sunday.

“I think they forgot the meat,” said Thailand-based travel blogger Richard Barrow in a tweet on Monday.

He added: “I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this ‘burger.’”

While the advertisements for the burger show pictures of melted or grilled cheese, photos of customers’ actual orders circulating online instead show that not much had been done to cook the cheese.

Nonetheless, some netizens thought that the burger was a steal given that supermarkets sell cheese for much higher prices.

Others were sceptical that the burger’s cheese was real and found it hard to believe that anyone would actually order it.

Clearly, they were cheesed off.

