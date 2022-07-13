Book on family-run food stalls pays tribute to Singapore's hawker culture

SINGAPORE - At the age of nine, Mr Jerome Lim Shi Feng was cleaning tables and serving customers at his parents' hawker stall, Ming Fa Fishball Noodles.

Mr Lim, 36, now runs the 76-year-old stall in Chinatown Complex and Food Centre. He took over in 2013, though getting there was not an easy journey.

He had to garner the respect of his father, as well as that of other family members, by learning to operate the stall from scratch so that if a worker fell sick, he could keep the business running smoothly on his own.

His journey is among the stories in author Ow Kim Kit's new book Delicious Heirlooms 2: Our Hawkers, Our Heritage Heroes.

Published by Straits Times Press, it follows her 2019 book Delicious Heirlooms, which traces the founding and growth of 10 well-known family-run restaurants in Singapore.

For her second book, Ow, a lawyer, decided to look at multi-generational hawker businesses.

It is a tribute, she says, to Singapore's hawker culture being inscribed to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2020.

Ow, 47, had intended to focus on hawkers for her second book even before the launch of her first. She began writing the sequel in February 2020 when Covid-19 first struck.

Like her first book, she says, this is not a cookbook, but a "record of how our food and culinary street evolved".

"Many of us neglect how these hawkers came about. Some started as barbers and odd-job workers, so this book tackles why they entered the food industry.

"Hawker culture is an integral part of our Singaporean identity. It has been woven into our social fabric so much that many of us take it for granted that hawker foods should be cheap and cannot be expensive, even though their ingredients are better and more effort goes into it.

"We neglect the fact that hawkers have been performing a very crucial responsibility to serve affordable food to the masses."

Growing up, she would eat at street hawker stalls which drew people with their delicious fare, even though their hygiene standards would be considered less than satisfactory today. "This is something the younger generation will never get to experience."