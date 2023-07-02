Blazing the trail as an Asian-American brewer

In 1994, Ms Leah Wong Ashburn’s father, Oscar, did something very few, if any, Chinese Americans had tried before: He opened a craft brewery.

Mr Wong, who immigrated to the United States from Jamaica in the 1960s, had retired to Asheville, North Carolina, after a long and successful career running an engineering firm.

Beer was not on his mind until a friend and local brewer proposed starting their own operation – the city’s first since Prohibition. They called it Highland Brewing.

“When my dad opened the brewery, he was easy to find because he was the only Chinese guy selling beer in the South,” said Ms Wong Ashburn, who took over as chief executive after her father retired (for a second time) in 2015. “There weren’t very many of us around back then.”

Though demographics in the craft beer industry have slowly shifted since Highland opened its doors nearly 30 years ago, it is still a world dominated by white owners.

According to data from the Brewers Association, only 2 per cent of breweries in the US are owned by Asian Americans like the Wongs.

But a new wave of brewers is following in Mr Wong’s footsteps and making beers that reflect their heritage.

Mr Raymond Kwan and Mr Barry Chan, owners of Lucky Envelope Brewing in Seattle and both children of Chinese immigrants, see the lack of Asian American-owned breweries as a product of cultural pressures.

The two had corporate careers until their late 30s, when Mr Chan, a home brewer, and Mr Kwan had the simultaneous realisation that their professional paths were unfulfilling.

“We were talking about what to do over some beers one night,” Mr Kwan said, “and six hours later, we were cold-emailing manufacturers to get brewing equipment prices.”

It was not what either of them had planned for their lives.

“A lot of Asian Americans have parents who wanted us to put our heads down and work hard, something that’s been reinforced by the model minority complex,” said Mr Chan.

“We ended up falling into that stereotype. It took a while to gather the confidence that we could do this.”