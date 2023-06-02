Beerfest Asia 2023: Party the night away

After a hiatus of three years, Beerfest Asia, Asia’s largest beer festival, is back with a bang! Taking over four days in June, Beerfest will showcase more than 100 booths offering top-selling brews, fresh new flavours, and a special curation of gourmet food over the four-day extravaganza.

Be prepared for an unrivalled selection of more than 600 local and regional craft brews, ranging from hoppy IPAs such as Brooklyn Brewery’s Defender IPA, which has a strong fruity, tropical taste with a memorable dry finish; to vewhich has a strong fruity, tropical taste with a memorable dry finish; lvety stouts including the likes of the Schwarzbier - a sure hit if you are a fan of intense spicy notes. Explore zesty ales and indulge in refreshing lagers to awaken the palate and cool off the heat of the afternoon.

Of course, no beer festival is complete without the perfect accompaniment of food. You can find a tantalising selection of gourmet bites to complement your choice beer of the hour.

Party the nights away with food and drinks, and jive to a buzzing atmosphere contributed by more than 30 musical acts, such as 53A and Supersonic.

Gather your drinking buddies and grab your tickets to the extended weekend celebration. Beerfest Asia runs from June 22 to June 25, Thursday to Sunday.

SPH subscribers get to enjoy exclusive rates: Form a group of four and enjoy a special bundle price of $97.20 (usual price: $108) for Friday and Saturday tickets; and $81 (usual price: $90) for Thursday and Sunday entry tickets.

Subscribers also get to enjoy a huge discount of 40 per cent off VIP entry tickets for the Friday and Saturday parties - $126 for one day’s entry with free flow of beers; and a 25 per cent discount for Thursday and Sunday entry tickets - $90 for one day’s entry with free flow of beers. Ticket prices indicated are not inclusive of booking fees.

Grab your tickets to the event that’s not to be missed!

Simply visit https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/STBeerFest2023 to retrieve the promo code to enjoy the above exclusive discounts from now till June 21.