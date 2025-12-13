For subscribers
Beef and pork from South Korea have landed in Singapore – here’s where to eat them
- Singapore now imports South Korean Hanwoo beef and Jeju pork after a 2025 Strategic Partnership agreement.
- Culina and SoGoodK have worked since 2018, collaborating with South Korean agencies to import quality graded Hanwoo beef and pork from Jeju Island.
- Restaurants like 54 Steakhouse and Nae:um are serving Hanwoo and Jeju pork, with some chefs noting that Hanwoo offers a different, meatier flavour profile compared to wagyu from Japan.
SINGAPORE – Prized for being both marbled and flavourful, South Korea’s Hanwoo beef is now allowed for import into Singapore. So is its Jeju pork, known for its tenderness and springy fat.
Food importers in Singapore have been busy stocking supplies and restaurants have already snapped up the first batches. Home cooks will soon be able to buy the meat at independent butcheries, in some supermarkets and on RedMart.