Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Beef and pork from South Korea have landed in Singapore – here’s where to eat them

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Ms Olivia Lee, chief executive of South Korea-focused online supplier SoGoodK, and Ms Leelyne Yeo, general manager of gourmet food purveyor Culina, worked to get Hanwoo beef and Jeju pork from South Korea to Singapore.

(From left) Ms Olivia Lee, chief executive of South Korea-focused supplier SoGoodK, and Ms Leelyne Yeo, general manager of gourmet food purveyor Culina, worked to get Hanwoo beef and Jeju pork from South Korea to Singapore.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

avatar-alt

Tan Hsueh Yun

Follow topic:
  • Singapore now imports South Korean Hanwoo beef and Jeju pork after a 2025 Strategic Partnership agreement.
  • Culina and SoGoodK have worked since 2018, collaborating with South Korean agencies to import quality graded Hanwoo beef and pork from Jeju Island.
  • Restaurants like 54 Steakhouse and Nae:um are serving Hanwoo and Jeju pork, with some chefs noting that Hanwoo offers a different, meatier flavour profile compared to wagyu from Japan.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Prized for being both marbled and flavourful, South Korea’s Hanwoo beef is now allowed for import into Singapore. So is its Jeju pork, known for its tenderness and springy fat.

Food importers in Singapore have been busy stocking supplies and restaurants have already snapped up the first batches. Home cooks will soon be able to buy the meat at independent butcheries, in some supermarkets and on RedMart.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.