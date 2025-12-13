Beef and pork from South Korea have landed in Singapore – here’s where to eat them

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

(From left) Ms Olivia Lee, chief executive of South Korea-focused supplier SoGoodK, and Ms Leelyne Yeo, general manager of gourmet food purveyor Culina, worked to get Hanwoo beef and Jeju pork from South Korea to Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Prized for being both marbled and flavourful, South Korea’s Hanwoo beef is now allowed for import into Singapore. So is its Jeju pork, known for its tenderness and springy fat.

Food importers in Singapore have been busy stocking supplies and restaurants have already snapped up the first batches. Home cooks will soon be able to buy the meat at independent butcheries, in some supermarkets and on RedMart.