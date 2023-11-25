Animal, vegetable, pastry: Singaporean cookbook authors celebrate Asia’s diversity

(Clockwise from top left) Plantasia author Pamelia Chia, Chinese Pastry School author Yeo Min and Tok Panjang author Arthur Lim. PHOTOS: GRIT AND GOLD PHOTOGRAPHY, JASON QUAH, NG SOR LUAN
Tan Hsueh Yun
Food Editor
SINGAPORE – Think pastry and macarons, muffins and meringues might come immediately to mind. Plant-based food? That might conjure up images of meat substitutes such as Impossible or Beyond.

These narratives are changing.

