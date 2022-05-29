Already a subscriber? Log in
Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.
No contract
$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.
Subscribe now
All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com
Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device
2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 29, 2022, with the headline Osteria Mozza opens at Hilton hotel. Subscribe
Read 3 articles and stand to win rewards
Spin the wheel now