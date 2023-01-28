An insider’s guide to Ipoh’s best eats

Ipoh, the capital of Perak state in north-western Malaysia, is known for good food. But my experience during a family trip there three years ago did not bear that out.

We had based our food choices mainly on online sites and social media recommendations, and most places were packed with domestic and foreign tourists. Popular places such as Seng Kee Curry Mee and Dai Shu Geok (Big Tree Foot) yong tau foo also turned out to be disappointing. The curry was bland and the yong tau foo over-fried and dry.