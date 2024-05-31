American fast food chain Chick-fil-A to hold pop-up event in Singapore in June

SINGAPORE - American fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A will hold a pop-up event in Singapore from June 26 to 28. It will be the first time the popular chain sets foot in Asia.

The pop-up at Esplanade Mall will open from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm.

Customers can expect to taste the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, a recipe developed 60 years ago by founder S Truett Cathy.

Made with a real, whole, freshly breaded, boneless breast of chicken, the meat is pressure-cooked in peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.

Waffle Potato Fries, Coca-Cola and water will also be available at the pop-up.

Fans can pre-register from June 3 to reserve a seat for the pop-up event. More information will be available on the fast food chain’s Instagram page @chickenandsmiles.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, Chick-fil-A said it will not be charging customers for the pop-up experience.

However, every ticket reservation will cost $10 and the total proceeds will go to Community Chest. The chain will match the donation amount dollar for dollar.

In the US, the price of a Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich starts from US$4.95 (S$6.70).

The Atlanta-based company currently has more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 US states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

In 2023, the company announced that it plans to open restaurants in Europe and Asia by 2026, with locations in five international markets by 2030.