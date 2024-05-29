American burger chain In-N-Out returns to Singapore with pop-up on May 31

SINGAPORE – Fans of In-N-Out Burger will have another chance to taste its famous burgers on May 31, five years after the American chain last held a pop-up in Singapore.

According to an advertisement placed in The Straits Times on May 29, the event will run from 10am to 4pm at Columbus Coffee Company in Upper Thomson Road. The venue is a short walk from Upper Thomson station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Three types of burgers will be available in limited quantities and on a first-come, first-served basis: the Double-Double, Protein Style and Animal Style.

In-N-Out, a family-run chain, has locations in several western and south-western US states, including Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Texas. While it has no international stores, its pop-up events have drawn large crowds in cities such as Sydney and Tokyo, with the latter seeing a reported 1,000 people turning up for the four-hour event in 2023.

The brand counts celebrities as fans, with 2024 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel telling People magazine that “the award show tradition is In-N-Out after the show”. And following the 2024 Golden Globes awards, actor Paul Giamatti, who claimed the best actor in a comedy or musical prize, was pictured celebrating his big win at the Westwood fast-food joint in Los Angeles.