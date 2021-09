SINGAPORE - A slew of new pizzerias has opened in Singapore, vying for your attention on cheat day.

4AM Pizza on Sentosa, Goldenroy Sourdough Pizza in Little India, La Bottega Enoteca in Joo Chiat Road, Proper Slice BYGB off Gemmill Lane and Wild Child Pizzette in Circular Road have opened in the last few months, or are opening soon.