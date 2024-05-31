All 500 burgers sold before In-N-Out pop-up’s official opening time, queue started at 3.30am

SINGAPORE – Early birds truly get the worm when it comes to the famed burgers from In-N-Out Burger.

The American burger chain opened the doors to its one-day pop-up at Columbus Coffee Company in Upper Thomson at 8.55am on May 31, over an hour ahead of the scheduled time. By then, a queue of more than 300 people had formed. The event was slated to run officially from 10am to 4pm.

The first two people in line arrived at 3.30am, and the third at 4.45am.

By 10am, all 500 wristbands were given out to those in line. Each wristband allowed a customer to purchase one burger, either by itself or as part of a set meal.

Three burgers were available – a double-double burger ($11), a cheeseburger ($7) and a hamburger ($5). A set meal included potato chips ($2) and a medium drink ($3), along with a burger of their choice.