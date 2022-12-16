Alcohol brands woo new and younger customers with pop-up bars

SINGAPORE – Advertising professional Gerard Nadaison has one mandatory stop planned for his Christmas shopping this weekend: the rooftop of Design Orchard in Orchard Road, which is hosting a pop-up by luxury cognac Louis XIII.

The immersive pop-up is being held in conjunction with a new launch by the brand, called The Drop, where its storied cognac is offered in miniature 100ml bottles ($288, without lanyard or leather case). A 700ml bottle of Louis XIII usually retails for upwards of $4,000, depending on where it is purchased.