Alcohol brands woo new and younger customers with pop-up bars

Top alcohol brands are using pop-ups as a way to engage new customers, especially in the younger demographic. PHOTOS: LOUIS XIII, MOET & CHANDON
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
21 min ago
SINGAPORE – Advertising professional Gerard Nadaison has one mandatory stop planned for his Christmas shopping this weekend: the rooftop of Design Orchard in Orchard Road, which is hosting a pop-up by luxury cognac Louis XIII. 

The immersive pop-up is being held in conjunction with a new launch by the brand, called The Drop, where its storied cognac is offered in miniature 100ml bottles ($288, without lanyard or leather case). A 700ml bottle of Louis XIII usually retails for upwards of $4,000, depending on where it is purchased. 

