After 20-slice cheese burger, Burger King Thailand launches burger with as many as 100 patties

The burgers are going for 339 baht (S$13.10) each, and customers can add additional patties for 100 baht each. PHOTOS: BURGER KING THAILAND/FACEBOOK
Calling all carnivores.

Burger King Thailand has announced the launch of a new item on its menu: The Real Meat Burger.

Going for 339 baht (S$13.10) each, customers can chow down on the burger that comprises three beef or pork patties – and nothing else – in between two buns.

Meat lovers can choose to add more patties at 100 baht each, the fast-food chain said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post also included the prices and photos of the burger with increasing numbers of patties: 439 baht for a four-patty burger, 539 baht for five patties, 1,039 baht for 10, and 10,039 baht for 100.

A Thai blogger took the ambitious step of ordering a burger with 100 patties.

Photos of the towering burger posted on his Facebook page, Believe Me, I Already Ate, showed him standing while balancing the stack of patties, with another pair of hands aiding him.

Despite a valiant effort, the blogger was unable to finish the entire burger, and later posted on Facebook that he used the leftover patties to make a basil stir-fry.

This meaty launch by Burger King Thailand comes on the heels of the fast-food chain’s latest unhinged creation earlier in July – a burger with 20 slices of American cheese.

For 109 baht, the burger, which was available until July 13, had no other toppings, sauces or ingredients – just cheese slapped in between two burger buns.

“I think they forgot the meat,” said Thailand-based travel blogger Richard Barrow in a tweet.

“I love cheese, but I struggled eating even half of this burger.”

