A soothing harmony of taste and wellness: Gryphon Tea’s Botany Selection

Gryphon Tea is not just a beverage; it’s a testament to the art of tea-making. PHOTO: GRYPHON SINGAPORE
Gryphon Tea’s Botany range uses natural botanicals. PHOTO: GRYPHON SINGAPORE
Gryphon Tea’s Botany range also features functional teas and even variants ideal for women during and after pregnancy. PHOTO: GRYPHON SINGAPORE
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
November 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Crafted with precision and a passion for perfection, Gryphon Tea is not just a beverage; it’s a testament to the art of tea-making. Tea lovers are probably no strangers to Gryphon Tea’s Artisan series, which features best-selling flavours such as Pearl of the Orient and Osmanthus Sencha.

Gryphon Tea’s Botany range uses natural botanicals that help our bodies respond more effectively to both physical and biological stressors. The range also features functional teas and even variants ideal for women during and after pregnancy.

SPH subscribers can enjoy a 15 per cent sitewide discount. PHOTO: GRYPHON SINGAPORE

From now to Oct 31, 2024, SPH subscribers can enjoy a 15 per cent sitewide discount on their favourite Gryphon Tea blends through its website.

Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/gryphontea to redeem the promo code and apply it at checkout on the Gryphon Tea website. Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top