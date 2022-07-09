A gaijin making sake in Japan - how Richard Geoffroy went from Dom Perignon to Iwa 5

SINGAPORE - To build a cult sake brand, you need to break some rules.

You blend as many as 20 versions of the fermented rice alcohol to achieve the taste, body and finish that you want. You call each version an assemblage. You bottle-age each assemblage at least 12 months before releasing it for sale. You make sure the sake pairs with different cuisines - Cantonese, Peranakan, Vietnamese, Thai, French, Italian. You get superstar Australian designer Marc Newson to design the bottle. You market it worldwide.