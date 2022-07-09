A gaijin making sake in Japan - how Richard Geoffroy went from Dom Perignon to Iwa 5

Mr Richard Geoffroy, maker of Iwa 5, relishes his role as an outsider in the world of sake making. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Food Editor
Updated
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - To build a cult sake brand, you need to break some rules.

You blend as many as 20 versions of the fermented rice alcohol to achieve the taste, body and finish that you want. You call each version an assemblage. You bottle-age each assemblage at least 12 months before releasing it for sale. You make sure the sake pairs with different cuisines - Cantonese, Peranakan, Vietnamese, Thai, French, Italian. You get superstar Australian designer Marc Newson to design the bottle. You market it worldwide.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top