8 dine-at-home deals for takeaway and delivery

SINGAPORE - This past week, your inbox might have been inundated with restaurants announcing newly launched takeaway and delivery services.

The new phase two (heightened alert) curbs on dining in at food-and-beverage outlets have spurred business owners to roll out attractive deals swiftly.

Many are offering free islandwide delivery with minimum spending, sharp discounts for takeaway, one-for-one promotions and value bundles for bigger meal orders.

The Straits Times rounds up eight delicious deals to snap up while dining safely at home.

Famous Treasure

Get 50 per cent off selected signature dishes for orders made directly from Chinese restaurant Famous Treasure.

Highlights include traditional fish head curry (above, from $17.50 for half a head), fried pork rib glazed with plum sauce (from $14) and wok-fried prawn with chinchalok and lady's finger (from $16).

The full menu, without the discount, is also available from online platforms such as Oddle and Getz.

Where: 02-28 Capitol Piazza, 13 Stamford Road

Info: Call 6881-6668 or 9730-7548 or go to this website

Moosehead Kitchen-Bar



Pick from cheeseburgers, fried chicken, pulled pork or Reuben sandwiches. PHOTO: MOOSEHEAD KITCHEN + BAR/FACEBOOK



Chow down on $12 burgers from Mediterranean restaurant Moosehead Kitchen-Bar.

Pick from cheeseburgers, fried chicken, pulled pork or Reuben sandwiches - all served with fries.

There is a $5 islandwide delivery charge with a minimum order of $50 or get 10 per cent off with self-collection.

Its full takeaway menu includes set meals, priced from $50 for two people.

Where: 110 Telok Ayer Street, noon to 2pm, 6 to 9pm daily

Info: WhatsApp 9833-4979 to order

Makan House by Ollella



Feed a family of four with Makan House by Ollella's meal combo. PHOTO: OLLELLA



Feed a family of four with Makan House by Ollella's meal combo, priced at $55.

It includes chicken rendang nasi lemak, soto ayam with rice, lontong, 12 sticks of jumbo chicken satay, one chicken cutlet and four pieces of kueh.

This entitles you to free islandwide delivery, which is available for orders above $45.

Where: 454 Race Course Road

Info: Order online at this website; order one day in advance for delivery from 10.30am to 1.30pm or 3.30 to 6.30pm; closed on Tuesdays

Meatsmith



MS Cheeseburger from Meatsmith. PHOTO: MEATSMITH



Barbecue restaurant Meatsmith and its cloud-kitchen concept Meatsmith Xpress reprise its popular daily $10 burger deals, which are usually priced between $16 and $21.

Tuck into the juicy Nashville fried chicken sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, brisket sandwich and signature MS Cheeseburger.

For a change, try the smoked cauliflower wrap and hot chicken wrap, also $10 each, available from Meatsmith's Little India outlet and Meatsmith Xpress.

Where: Meatsmith outlets at 21 Campbell Lane and 167-169 Telok Ayer Street

Info: Order online at this website or on Oddle

Siam Kitchen



For Thai fare, pick from four set meals from halal-certified Thai restaurant Siam Kitchen.

PHOTOS: SIAM KITCHEN



For Thai fare, pick from four set meals from halal-certified Thai restaurant Siam Kitchen.

Priced at $102.72, each set is good for four to five people, and you can get 50 per cent off when you order via Oddle.

Highlights in the sets include coconut tom yum soup with chicken, seafood pad thai and deep-fried pandan chicken with Thai sour sauce dip.

Where: Siam Kitchen outlets at 02-25 Lot One Shoppers' Mall, 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4; 01-01 HomeTeamNS Khatib Clubhouse, 2 Yishun Walk; and 01-04 Safra Toa Payoh, 293 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh

Info: Order online at this website

The Halia



It is deals galore at the halal-certified Halia restaurant. PHOTOS: THE HALIA



It is deals galore at the halal-certified Halia restaurant.

For lunch, there are one-for-one sides, and two mains for $20. Options include seafood sambal fried rice and wagyu beef bolognaise spaghettini. Some dishes, such as the oven-baked halibut fillet and grilled beef burger, include a free dessert.

For dinner, there is a "kids eat free" promotion, in which you can add a kid's meal to accompany your main. Or you can score 50 per cent off a second item when you order the likes of baked toothfish and Halia's signature spicy chilli crab spaghettini.

No minimum order is required for delivery, priced from $7.49.

Where: Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road

Info: Call 8798-0180 or order online at this website, 10.30am to 7pm daily

Swensen's



If you have a big family to feed, halal-certified restaurant chain Swensen's offers sets for up to eight people. PHOTOS: SWENSEN'S



If you have a big family to feed, halal-certified restaurant chain Swensen's offers sets for up to eight people - at 30 per cent off for takeaway and delivery.

Prices start at $45, after discount, for two people, which includes two soups, mains and beverages, and one side.

The biggest set, priced at $179, feeds eight people. Main-course options include salmon mushroom baked rice, fish and chips, and seafood arrabbiata pasta.

Where: All Swensen's outlets, including 02-05 West Mall, 1 Bukit Batok Central Link; B1-33/34 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road; and B1-16 Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square

Info: Order via GrabFood, Foodpanda or Deliveroo, delivery fees apply

Tsuta





Tsuta Tonkotsu Series. PHOTO: TSUTA



Tsuta Japanese Dining, a recently opened concept at 313 @ Somerset by ramen restaurant Tsuta, offers an expanded menu with sushi and don, or rice bowls.

This time around, it has rolled out one-for-one deals till June 13 on more than just ramen, compared with its circuit breaker promotion last year.

From $18, you can get one-for-one ramen or don, or go for the set for two, from $38. The set includes two ramen or don, one maki roll, one appetiser and two drinks.

Ramen options include the signature shoyu soba and mala tonkotsu soba, while choices for don include aburi salmon mentaiko don and wagyu beef don.

Where: Tsuta outlets at B2-29 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk; and 01-17 313 @ Somerset, 313 Orchard Road

Info: Order online at this website