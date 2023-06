SINGAPORE – Singapore will continue to be at the mercy of hot weather, with more intense and prolonged heat expected until October, says the weatherman.

Instead of racking up huge electricity bills from switching on the air-conditioner the whole day, there are more affordable ways to keep cool. The Straits Times tried and tested a plethora of cold wet wipes and cool gel patches to tide you through the day until you get into an icy shower amped-up with cooling soap.