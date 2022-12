SINGAPORE – While many people look forward to celebrating the year-end festivities with a feast, it can be a costly affair with inflation and eye-watering festive surcharges.

If you are ordering from a hotel or restaurant, your wallet will take a walloping. You can get a 2kg boneless roast ham from $65 at the supermarket, but be prepared to fork out $188 for a similar-sized one from a five-star hotel, not including delivery charges.