SINGAPORE – Once a hot spot for foodies looking for a quick Thai food fix, Golden Mile Complex is set to close in May for restoration and redevelopment.

The dimly lit bars of the Thai enclave in Beach Road, known as Little Thailand, saw brawls that sometimes made the news. But that did not deter those who hankered for late-night Thai boat noodles or mookata, or wanted to stock up on Thai snacks and produce during the closed-border days of Covid-19.