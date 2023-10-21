4 restaurants in Johor worth splurging at

JOHOR – Dining and shopping in Johor Bahru are no longer as cheap as one might expect, especially at the malls. Prices are fast becoming comparable with those in Singapore, even with the advantageous exchange rate.

However, there are some restaurants where you can still get excellent value for your ringgit.

Savour delicious whole roast suckling pig at Restoran Pekin KK or sink your teeth into crispy Peking duck carved tableside at Dragon-i Peking Duck Restaurant.

These four eateries are worth the splurge.

Restoran Pekin KK: Bewitching roast suckling pig

Where: Restoran Pekin KK, No. 63, Jalan Tanjong 2, Taman Desa Cemerlang, 81800 Ulu Tiram, Johor; tel: +607-571-2011, +601-6702-8325

Open: 11am to 10pm daily

Restoran Pekin KK in Taman Desa Cemerlang is slightly more than 30 minutes by car from Johor Bahru’s city centre, but I brave the distance because I am besotted with the restaurant’s roast suckling pig (RM368++ or S$106 for a whole pig).