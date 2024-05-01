3 Singapore bars named in all-new The Pinnacle Guide

SINGAPORE – Three local cocktail bars have been named in the first edition of The Pinnacle Guide, a new recognition system for the world’s top bars.

In the inaugural Singapore edition of the guide, Ballroom by Barbary Coast in North Canal Road received one “pin”, while Origin Bar at Shangri-La Singapore and Atlas at Parkview Square each received two pins.

Bars that make the cut are awarded one, two or three pins in the rolling guide. The pins are similar to star ratings and indicate a rating of “excellent”, “outstanding” or “exceptional” respectively.

Evaluations are based not only on drinks and service, but also on parameters such as sustainability in operations, staff diversity and efforts to encourage responsible drinking.

Ballroom by Barbary Coast takes inspiration from the San Francisco of the Gold Rush era in the mid-1800s, while Origin Bar has built a reputation for inventive cocktails imbued with an element of theatricality.

Atlas celebrates Jazz Age glamour and Art Deco luxury, and is notable for making the World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars rankings several times, including at No. 43 and No. 27 respectively in 2023.

Origin Bar was praised by The Pinnacle Guide team for being “‘a home away from home’ with warm hospitality and playful drinks” while Atlas was lauded as a “visually spectacular” venue serving up “elevated classics”.

While comparisons with the well-known World’s Best Bars rankings are inevitable, The Pinnacle Guide is different.

There is no fixed number of bars that can make the guide, and bars will be added to it on a rolling basis rather than once a year. Also, bars must be self-nominated for inclusion in the guide.

Singapore is one of seven markets where The Pinnacle Guide launched simultaneously on May 1 – the others being Australia, Dubai, Mexico, Spain, Britain and the United States.

The guide’s three British founders are industry veterans. Ms Hannah Sharman-Cox and Ms Siobhan Payne have run London Cocktail Week since its inception in 2010, while Mr Dan Dove’s experience includes a decade at British spirits giant Diageo.