3-Michelin-starred Mirazur to run three-month pop-up at Straits Clan

SINGAPORE - France's acclaimed three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur - helmed by Argentinean chef Mauro Colagreco - will run a three-month pop-up at members club Straits Clan from May 14 to Aug 11.

Reservations can be made from 9am on April 15 for club members, and from April 20 for non-members who register their interest in advance.

A six-course lunch is priced at $388++, while a nine-course dinner costs $488++.

From April 24, the club's Restaurant Kin and Clan Cafe will close temporarily to make way for the pop-up. The space will be completely transformed to provide the full experience expected from the No. 1 entry on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

It will reflect the "four universes" - leaves, flowers, roots and fruit - that inspire Mirazur's menu, which is in line with the lunar calendar and the impact of the moon's position on plants in the gardens, says chef Colagreco, 44, in an e-mail response to The Straits Times.

The menus here, along with the pop-up's interior, will follow suit and evolve accordingly.

Restaurant Kin's chef Damian D'Silva and his team will work with the Mirazur team for the research and development of the menu, which will incorporate local ingredients and flavours.

Chef Colagreco is no stranger to Singapore. He was last here in 2019 for The World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony, where Mirazur - which is currently closed due to the pandemic - was crowned No. 1.

In partnership with the ilLido Group by local Italian restaurateur-chef Beppe de Vito, chef Colagreco's first international outpost of Argentinian burger restaurant Carne opened here in February.

On bringing the Mirazur experience here, he says: "In today's urban societies, we are increasingly distanced from a regular relationship with nature. This disconnection leads to a loss of trust and instinct.

"Our goal is to create a fine dining experience and relate Mirazur's philosophy and vision while taking into consideration the locals' expectations and culture."

Mr Ben Jones, 41, co-founder and chief executive of luxury hospitality and property development company Mandala Group - which is now the owner of Straits Clan - likens the pop-up to those done by famous Danish restaurant Noma in Mexico and Tokyo.

He says: "We are trying to equal the experience in Singapore. It is not just a pop-up, it is Mirazur moving here for three months. If this is successful, it is a pilot for more of such events."

Straits Clan was previously a partnership between the Mandala Group and hospitality company The Lo & Behold Group, which will now be re-investing in the Mandala Group.

Mr Wee Teng Wen, co-founder of Straits Clan and managing partner of The Lo & Behold Group, says: "The Mandala Group has a clear growth focus in the membership club category with regional offshoots already in the immediate pipeline. We believe in their sincere efforts to take what we've built to the next level."



Chef Mauro Colagreco was last in Singapore in 2019 for The World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony. PHOTO: MATTEO CARASSALE



The Mandala Group operates luxury properties overseas, such as Ulu Cliffhouse in Bali, as well as villas and chalets in Bali and Japan.

In Singapore, the group used to run British gastropub Oxwell & Co and bar Operation Dagger - both of which closed last year.

Over the next few months, Mr Jones - a former investment banker - will embark on a rebranding exercise to transform Straits Clan into the new Mandala Club.

The second floor will have its terrace renovated, bar extended and kitchen expanded.

On the third floor, the gym's facilities will be upgraded and the space will include a Japanese counter, bar and lounge.

Its Attic space - on the fourth storey - will house 1,000 independent labels in its wine cellar. When the renovations are complete, the club will reopen as Mandala Club.

On the name change, Mr Jones says: "From a strategic point of view, (the name) Straits Clan cannot translate to other countries.

"It was a tough decision, but we are looking to develop a truly Asian DNA club product which can flex to other locations within Asia."

Members of the public can register their interest at mandala.club and get early access to tickets from noon on April 20, a day before the general release on April 21.