15 best-value Christmas meals for dine-in and takeaway

SINGAPORE – It is five weeks to Christmas, and restaurant bookings and food delivery slots are filling up fast.

The Goodwood Park Hotel, which has been receiving inquiries and reservations since October, is already fully booked for Christmas Eve dinner at its Coffee Lounge. Its mega brunch buffet – which spans the hotel’s Gordon Grill, L’Espresso and Coffee Lounge – is almost full for both seatings on Christmas Day.

The hotel’s spokesman says there has been an increase in bookings for large groups and corporate gatherings. This Christmas is also the first since the pandemic hit, where there are no dine-in and social gathering restrictions.

Similarly, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is seeing reservations made earlier and for bigger groups.

Its buffet at the Crossroads Cafe is sold out for Christmas Day, says the hotel’s director of sales and marketing Marisa Ng. Weekend slots, including those on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (both occasions fall on Saturdays), are filling up quickly too.

To cater for early orders for Thanksgiving on Nov 24, the hotel’s festival website was launched on Nov 1 and will run till Dec 25.

Food and beverage establishments are rolling out a smorgasbord of festive feasts – from affordable, family-friendly options to indulgent meals for those in the mood to splurge. Many also offer early-bird discounts for online orders.

If you are not a fan of turkey, there are plenty of other options, such as meaty ribs, seafood or a vegan version of a beef wellington. The Sunday Times picks 15 of the best-value Christmas meals in town.

Splurge

1. Chinese-style Braised Whole Turkey