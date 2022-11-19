15 best-value Christmas meals for dine-in and takeaway

SINGAPORE – It is five weeks to Christmas, and restaurant bookings and food delivery slots are filling up fast.
The Goodwood Park Hotel, which has been receiving inquiries and reservations since October, is already fully booked for Christmas Eve dinner at its Coffee Lounge. Its mega brunch buffet – which spans the hotel’s Gordon Grill, L’Espresso and Coffee Lounge – is almost full for both seatings on Christmas Day.
The hotel’s spokesman says there has been an increase in bookings for large groups and corporate gatherings. This Christmas is also the first since the pandemic hit, where there are no dine-in and social gathering restrictions.
Similarly, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is seeing reservations made earlier and for bigger groups.
Its buffet at the Crossroads Cafe is sold out for Christmas Day, says the hotel’s director of sales and marketing Marisa Ng. Weekend slots, including those on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (both occasions fall on Saturdays), are filling up quickly too.
To cater for early orders for Thanksgiving on Nov 24, the hotel’s festival website was launched on Nov 1 and will run till Dec 25.
Food and beverage establishments are rolling out a smorgasbord of festive feasts – from affordable, family-friendly options to indulgent meals for those in the mood to splurge. Many also offer early-bird discounts for online orders.
If you are not a fan of turkey, there are plenty of other options, such as meaty ribs, seafood or a vegan version of a beef wellington. The Sunday Times picks 15 of the best-value Christmas meals in town.
Splurge
1. Chinese-style Braised Whole Turkey
What: For an Asian twist on the classic turkey, go for Goodwood Park Hotel’s Chinese-style braised whole turkey ($338 nett, for eight to 12 people).
The tender turkey is slow-braised for more than an hour in an aromatic sauce infused with liquorice root, bay leaf, galangal root and star anise.
It is served with braised eggs, peanuts and a piquant housemade chilli sauce – alongside a choice of fragrant yam rice with preserved sausages, mushrooms and dried shrimps, or thick rice porridge and gravy.
Where: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road
When: Till Dec 26, order by Dec 19
Info: Order at str.sg/w9QF, call 6730-1867/68 (10am to 6pm) or e-mail festive@goodwoodparkhotel.com
2. Christmas bundles
What: Pan Pacific Singapore offers two Christmas bundles which come with traditional roast turkey.
The premium option ($570) includes slow-cooked Kurobuta pork belly, slow-roasted Australian beef rib eye and pink guava and strawberry logcake, while the traditional bundle ($480) is packed with honey-glazed boneless ham, and a choice of hazelnut praline and yuzu gateaux or Mao Shan Wang and gula melaka logcake and chocolate do-it-yourself decor.
Where: Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard
When: Till Dec 26
Info: Order at ppsinshop.com, call 6826-8240 or e-mail specialevents.ppsin@panpacific.com.
3. Black Angus Beef Wellington
What: If you are thinking of Shangri-La Singapore’s classic Christmas roasts, do not miss its traditional Black Angus Beef Wellington ($338 nett, 1.5kg) with spinach, mushroom duxelle and foie gras.
It is served with mashed potatoes, garden vegetables, Brussels sprouts, roasted pumpkin and mushrooms, and truffle jus.
There is a vegan option ($168 nett, 1kg) made with plant-based meat, which comes with all the trimmings too.
Where: Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road
When: Till Dec 25
Info: Order at bit.ly/shangrilafestive22, call 6213-4511 or e-mail festive.sls@shangri-la.com
4. Baked Lemon Garlic Whole Halibut and Lobster Thermidor
What: Complement your meat spread with seafood dishes from Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.
Takeaway options include baked lemon garlic whole halibut with broccolini, fennel, caper and anchovy with herb butter sauce ($198 nett, 1.5kg, for six to eight people) and lobster thermidor with seafood paella rice ($228 nett, 1kg, for four people) cooked in a rich seafood stock.
Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road
When: Till Dec 25, hotel festive booth opens on Monday
Info: Order at celebratorydelights.com/christmas, call 6831-4708 or e-mail singaporemarriott.festive@marriott.com
5. Roasted Turkey Masak Merah
What: Spice up your Christmas meal with new Asian-inspired creations by The Fullerton Hotels’ culinary team.
They include a roasted turkey masak merah ($238) served with fragrant blue pea flower “lemak” basmati rice, emping crackers, sambal belacan and spiced tomato gravy; and roasted Irish duck ($168) with spicy kicap manis sauce, Brussels sprouts and roasted potatoes.
Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square
When: Till Dec 27, order by Dec 22
Info: Order at shop.fullertonhotels.com, call 6877-8943 or e-mail fullertonshop@fullertonhotels.com
6. Black Pepper Iberico Pork Ribs
What: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport’s best-selling pork and beef ribs are back.
The black pepper Iberico pork ribs ($98+, 1.5kg) are infused in a fragrant black peppercorn sauce before they hit the smoker, and served with roasted potatoes and seasonal greens.
For the Nyonya BBQ beef short ribs ($168+, 1.2kg), they are smothered in a housemade rempah, cooked sous-vide for 72 hours and topped with a coating of cashew crumbs. Each order comes with ketupat, vegetables and a cashew nut sauce.
To get the best value, go for the bundles (from $168+, for four to eight people) that feature the fork-tender and juicy ribs.
Where: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, 01-01, 75 Airport Boulevard
When: Till Dec 22
Info: Order at bit.ly/cpca-festive-2022
7. Christmas Kaiseki
What: The menus at contemporary kaiseki bar Goho take on Christmassy flavours for its signature items. So if you have not been to the buzzy restaurant, perhaps now is the time.
There are three menus on offer – Sakura ($138++), which is available only for lunch, Sumire ($188++) and Ume ($248++).
Highlights include the monaka with ankimo pate and fig berry jam, Hokkaido pumpkin veloute, and tender bincho-grilled abalone with liver aioli and uni.
The decadent Ume menu features additional dishes of the Christmas-exclusive togarashi poached lobster, and the signature Mt Goho featuring uni, wagyu, toro, ikura, kani and caviar – all served in a burgundy glass, smoked with bonito flakes and dusted with snow salt.
Prices start from $38 for a non-alcoholic pairing add-on.
Where: Goho, 53A Duxton Road
When: Dec 1 to Jan 1
Info: www.gohokaiseki.com
Save
1. London Fat Duck Christmas Bundle
What: For a fuss-free meal, go for casual Chinese restaurant London Fat Duck’s Christmas bundle ($118 for online orders, $108 for dine-in and takeaway) of Hong Kong-style roasted whole Irish duck with truffle roasted potatoes, roasted vegetables and red wine cherry sauce.
The restaurant also offers the bundle ($118) in convenient individual vacuum packs, which can be stored in the freezer and reheated before serving. This is available on RedMart and at FairPrice Finest supermarkets from Dec 5.
Where: London Fat Duck outlets at B2-25 Paya Lebar Quarter, 10 Paya Lebar Road and B1-16/17 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road
When: While stocks last
Info: Order at londonfatduck.oddle.me or go to www.londonfatduck.com.sg
2. Pizza Making Party
What: Entertain the little ones with a pizza-making party ($38++ a participant, six to 15 people) at PizzaExpress outlets in Holland Village and at Scotts Square.
The Scotts Square outlet has a child-safe playground.
Other Christmas items on the menu include the Christmas Tree Doppio ($17.80), an edible “tree” of cheesy doughballs, and Natale Pizza ($32), topped with ham, dried cranberries and camembert.
Where: PizzaExpress outlets at B1-08/09 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road; 01-01/02 Duo Galleria, 7 Fraser Street; and 251 Holland Avenue
When: Dec 1 to 31
Info: Book a party at eats.oddle.me/menus/pizzaexpress or go to www.pizzaexpress.sg
3. RE&S Christmas Bundles
What: The Christmas bundles across the RE&S restaurant brands make for good value meals for house parties and potluck sessions.
One bundle ($228, for eight to 10 people) comes with the new yuzu duck with Japanese chestnut stuffing, while another ($128, for six to eight people) features yuzu mustard baked salmon.
Add on sushi platters and logcakes to complete the feast.
Where: Available at RE&S restaurant brands including Ichiban Boshi, Ichiban Sushi and Kuriya Japanese Market
When: Till Jan 2, order by Dec 30
Info: Order at christmastakeaways.res.com.sg
4. Christmas doughnuts
What: Six adorable doughnuts ($2.20 each) are part of the BreadTalk chain’s festive line-up of sweet treats.
Highlights include the Nutella-filled Rudolph doughnut glazed with dark chocolate, and the gingerbread man-shaped Custard Gingerman and Sweet Gingerman for the traditional sugary doughnut option.
The bakery also has a new bun – the snowman-shaped Mr Frosty ($2.80), coated in white chocolate and stuffed with a cream cheese custard and blueberry filling.
The range of logcakes (available from Dec 1) includes mango and passion fruit, and cookies and cream.
Where: All BreadTalk outlets
When: Till Dec 25
Info: www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop
5. Nando’s Platter
What: Spice up your festive feasting at South African fast-casual chain Nando’s.
The family sharing platter ($76) includes a whole chicken, two regular sides and free flow of chips, spiced rice and four drinks. It comes with a personalised bottle of the brand’s signature Peri-peri sauce (available till Dec 18 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at selected outlets) – a good gift for Nando’s fans.
Where: Nando’s outlets including at Jurong Point, Tanglin Mall and Bugis Junction
When: Nov 21 to Jan 8
Info: www.nandos.com.sg
6. Easy-to-heat Meats
What: The easy-to-heat items from home-grown brand Kelly’s are good for those who prefer to dine at home.
Among the new offerings is the Kelly’s Knuckle Combo ($30.90, for four to six people, pre-order required), which comprises a whole German pork knuckle and a side of Arabiki pork sausages.
Other highlights include the stout-infused pork knuckle ($29.90, for two to three people) and KBBQ gochujang pork ribs ($29.90, for two to three people).
Classic roast meat options such as gammon ham and turkey are available too – baste with honey when reheating to amp up the flavours.
Where: Kelly’s, available at FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Prime outlets, as well as RedMart, Shopee and Qoo10 platforms
When: While stocks last
Info: str.sg/w9Aw
7. Yuletide High Tea
What: Enjoy a leisurely high tea ($35++ a person, includes one refill of tea or coffee, minimum two to dine) at the new Sol & Ora restaurant, which is part of the 1-Altitude Coast rooftop bar at The Outpost Hotel in Sentosa.
Savoury bites include mushroom croquette with chipotle aioli, turkey croissant with gruyere cheese and mushroom quiche with truffle caviar.
For sweet treats, there are spiced pear and French chestnut tea cake, strawberry shortcake and almond gingerbread cookies.
After high tea, kick back with drinks at the rooftop bar.
Where: Sol & Ora, Level 7 The Outpost Hotel, 10 Artillery Avenue
When: Dec 1 to 25, Thursdays to Sundays, 3 to 4.30pm
Info: Call 8879-8765 or go to str.sg/w9Ai
8. British-inspired Christmas
What: Rempapa’s chef Damian D’Silva puts a local spin on British favourites with the dine-in platter ($120++, for four people) offering the best value.
Dig into a 1.3kg roast GG French poulet with Rempapa spices; spiced meatloaf with spicy sambal mashed potatoes; and bubble and squeak – Rempapa’s version of the Sunday staple made with leftovers from the day before features Brussels sprouts with Bombay onions, roasted pork, shallots and garlic.
The meal ends with spotted dick, the traditional British steamed pudding with brandy-soaked currants, orange and lemon zest, served with creme anglaise sweetened with gula melaka.
The dishes from the platter, as well as whole cakes and kueh, are available as a la carte items for takeaway.
Where: Rempapa, 01-01/02/03 Park Place Residences at PLQ, 2 Paya Lebar Road
When: Dec 15 to 31
Info: Call 9459-1603, e-mail papa@rempapa.sg or go to bit.ly/3NIuPq1
