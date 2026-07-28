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Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette at Newton Food Centre is one of the new additions to the 2026 Bib Gourmand list.

SINGAPORE – Ninety-seven Singapore eateries have made it to the 2026 Bib Gourmand list, including 10 new entrants.

Released by Michelin Guide Singapore on July 28, the list celebrates restaurants and hawker stalls that serve high-quality food at exceptional value.

Among the new additions are establishments like Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, King of Laksa, Yi Pin Wei Braised Duck Kway Chap and Rajarani Thosai.

Heritage businesses like Hup Kee Fried Oyster Omelette, Jia Xiang, Seng Kee Black Chicken Herbal Soup, Tian Nan Xing Minced Pork Noodle and Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu also made their debuts . Hunan restaurant Xiangyee, which preserves authentic flavours by sourcing ingredients and condiments from the mountains of China, rounds off the list.

Two eateries have dropped off the list. They are Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood in Geylang, and Soon Huat, a prawn noodle stall at North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre.

Meanwhile, 17 establishments have retained their Bib Gourmand distinction across all 10 editions of the Michelin Guide Singapore, including A Noodle Story, Bismillah Biryani (Little India), Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road), Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice and Yhingthai Palace.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, says: “The steady growth of Singapore’s Bib Gourmand selection reflects our inspectors’ continued discovery of the city’s wealth of good food, from longstanding favourites to new establishments.

“Those that have retained the distinction across all 10 editions stand as a testament to their consistency, dedication and enduring appeal.”

The full Michelin Guide Singapore selection, including starred restaurants, will be announced on Aug 4.