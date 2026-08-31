Food poisoning can lead to long-term gut issues

Post-infection irritable bowel syndrome causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort along with diarrhoea or constipation, or both, following an acute gut infection.

NEW YORK – It has been two months since Ericka Ratliff, 55, fell ill with cyclospora, yet she is still dealing with sharp abdominal pain and sudden urges to go to the bathroom. “It’s very unpredictable,” she said, as if “my stomach is just extremely angry”.

Ratliff, who lives in Adrian, Michigan, has tried following a bland diet and eating small, frequent meals to quell her symptoms, but said she was worried that her gut would “never be the same again”.