Food Picks: New dishes at Appetite, Jeju cuisine at Tanjong Pagar, gelato at Lavender

Small plates with strong flavours at Appetite

Dinner at Appetite is an intimate affair. The cosy dining room is perched on the second floor of a shophouse overlooking Amoy Street. There is only one table: a U-shaped marble counter that fits no more than eight guests. Contemporary art bedecks the walls, jazz music wafts through the room and fashionably oblong ceramic tableware adorns the tables. It feels a bit like scoring an invitation to the home of a sophisticated acquaintance.

Both Appetite and its pricier sister restaurant, the one-Michelin-starred Nouri, are headed by Brazil-born chef Ivan Brehm.

They are modelled on his gastronomic philosophy of experimental dining: The menu is updated almost weekly, drawing inspiration from “global perspective, partner farms and the chef’s culinary explorations”.

This season, the kitchen is experimenting with warm, autumnal flavours.

We polish off an earthy bowl of scissor-cut pasta ($48), stewed in a silky blend of leeks and kabocha pumpkin. It is vibrantly flavourful, topped with garlic chips and showered with a generous heap of truffle shavings.